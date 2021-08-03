Reese Witherspoon Is Selling Her Production Company for the Best Reason

Hello Sunshine will have more resources to "tell even more entertaining, impactful and illuminating stories about women's lives globally."

Reese Witherspoon is making major moves—and bringing stories about women to an even bigger audience. On August 2nd, news broke that Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine production company has been sold to a new company backed by private equity firm Blackstone Group, and while this news might be surprising to fans of her work, it sounds like the sale is only going to help her create content on a larger sale.

Hello Sunshine is the first property acquired by this new company, which is headed up by former Disney execs Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, according to USA Today. But don't worry: Witherspoon (along with CEO Sarah Harden) is staying on to run the company even after the sale.

And as far as we can tell, the Morning Show star herself seems pretty excited about the news.

"We're taking a huge step forward by partnering with Blackstone, which will enable us to tell even more entertaining, impactful and illuminating stories about women's lives globally. I couldn't be more excited about what this means for our future," she said in a statement, adding "This is a meaningful move in the world because it really means that women's stories matter."

"I am committed to continuing to create opportunity for filmmakers, authors and creators of all backgrounds and experiences to tell their stories in their own way, and to reach more audiences who will see that their stories matter."

She also acknowledged the sale on her own Instagram page, where she received tons of supportive comments from her celebrity friends, including Oprah, Octavia Spencer, and Kate Hudson. But one of her favorites probably came from her son, Deacon, who wrote, "Wow. You're incredible mom." Too sweet!

Hello Sunshine is responsible for bringing us so many of our favorite Witherspoon projects, from Gone Girl to Big Little Lies to Little Fires Everywhere.