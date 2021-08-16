Rachel Bloom Opened Up About Breast Reduction Surgery and What "No One Really Tells You"

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend star Rachel Bloom got real about her recent breast reduction surgery and explained why she decided to finally size down after pregnancy—because "no one really tells you about" what your breasts are going to do and how they'll feel after breastfeeding.

"I did it!" Bloom wrote in an August 12th Instagram post of before-and-after surgery selfies. "Before pregnancy, I hadn't ever craved a breast reduction. I was pretty happy with where my body was at." She wrote that her breasts fluctuated in size (from a DD to a DDD depending on the time of the month) and "were annoying and sweaty (and yes, heavy)," Bloom added, "but I was lucky to never really experience major physical discomfort from them."

But pregnancy and new mom life (Bloom gave birth to a daughter in April 2020) caused her breasts to grow to a G-size cup. "Then, after breastfeeding, their entire texture changed; they got super super soft, which is a thing that pregnancy/breastfeeding does that no one really tells you about."

"So at the end of it all it felt like I had a pair of big soft balls weighing down my chest. (Like post-shower balls. Really relaxed. You know)," Bloom wrote.

And that's when the real discomfort began. "I started to get underboob rashes, shoulder grooving (when your bra strap digs into your skin), neck issues and night sweats (I couldn't fall asleep unless I had a pillow in BETWEEN my breasts)."

After meeting with several doctors and finding the right one for her, Bloom said she asked her surgeon to take her back to her pre-pregnancy breast size, "if not maybe a little bit smaller," she wrote.

"I'm still healing so we'll see what happens. But I already feel more comfortable and relieved," Bloom wrote. "Lesson/conclusion/stunning revelation from this experience TBD?!"

Others who have undergone breast reduction surgery said that it has been one of the best decisions ever. "In about a week, that gnawing, horrific pain in your lower back will just suddenly not be there," one fan commented. "I'm eight weeks out and holy shit is it the best decision I've made. So happy for you!"

Another person added, "I had a reduction 18 months ago and it was one of the best things I've ever done ❤️ happy healing to you!" And someone else said, "So happy for you!!! I got a reduction and feel so much more comfortable and have never looked back. Sending you healing vibes!!!"