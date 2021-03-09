The Queen Finally Responded to That Bombshell Interview, and the Internet Has Thoughts

Two entire days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey hit our TV screens, Queen Elizabeth II and Buckingham Palace finally responded. After Harry and Meghan laid out all their concerns with being a part of the royal family—including Meghan's constant subjection to racism and questioning Archie's skin color—many viewers rallied around the couple, sharing that they were glad they spoke up and got out.

It's not really all that surprising that the statement from the Palace, which landed March 9th, is thin at best. It reads, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

Though it's worth noting that Harry told Oprah in a conversation after their interview that aired that neither the queen nor Prince Philip were ones who brought up race conversations, this statement—that comes after Meghan quite literally admitted to feeling suicidal over how much bashing she was put through—still feels like it's incredibly lacking.

Upon releasing the statement, Twitter lit up with people railing against the weak comments from the palace, especially considering how long it took for the statement to be released and how little of an apology it offers.

Many are just outraged that someone's family could be so cold, no matter if they're royal or not.