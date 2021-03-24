What Do You Mean We’ve Been Pronouncing Khloé Kardashian’s Name Wrong?

We may be wrapping up the 20th season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but as it turns out, we're just now learning how to say Khloé Kardashian's name. Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen just explained how "Khloé" is supposed to be pronounced, and it seems as if even Khloé herself has been getting it wrong her entire life.

Cohen visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, March 22nd, and revealed that he was the one who actually pointed out the discrepancy between how Khloé's name is spelled and how it's been pronounced all these years.

"It's Khlo-ay," Cohen told Fallon. "Khlo-ay is the name. There's a little accent over the name. Sorry, but, call her."

He called Khloé Khlo-ay when he interviewed the Kardashian-Jenner crew for his upcoming docuseries For Real: The Story of Reality TV. "I went and interviewed the Kardashians at Khloé's house," Cohen recalled. "I walked in and I go, 'Khlo-ay,' and the other women go, 'Excuse me?' And [mom Kris Jenner] said, 'Yeah, that's actually how it's really pronounced.'"

"There's a little thing on top of the name," Cohen joked. "Why am I the only one who got that? I got the memo."

For Real: The Story of Reality TV, which airs on E! this Thursday, March 25th, chronicles the behind-the-scenes dramas of some of our favorite television shows (from The Swan to Kid Nation and, of course, KUWTK) and recounts how reality TV became such a huge hit, and at what cost.