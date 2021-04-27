Princess Diana's Iconic Wedding Dress Will Be on Display This Summer

If you've always dreamed of seeing Princess Diana's gorgeous wedding gown up close and in person, your chance is here. The Elizabeth and David Emanuel-designed gown worn by the late Princess of Wales for her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles will be part of an upcoming exhibit at Kensington Palace called Royal Style in the Making.

Opening June 3rd in London, the exhibit will house not only Diana's stunning dress, but also "never-before-seen items from the archives of some of the most celebrated royal couturiers of the 20th century, set alongside examples of the glittering gowns and stylish tailoring created for three generations of royal women."

Entertainment Tonight noted that Diana's dress currently belongs to Princes William and Harry, who have loaned it to the palace for the exhibit.

Princess Diana's dress remains one of the most well-known wedding dresses in history. The gown was made with antique lace, according to Town & Country, and featured a 25-foot train. Designer Elizabeth Emanuel told People in 2018 that she had to sew Diana into her dress for the big day, because her waist wasn't the size they expected it to be—it was smaller.

"Most brides do lose weight," Emanuel said. "So we weren't that worried when she did. She was looking fantastic. She ended up with a 23-inch waist from a 26- to 27- inch. She just walked more confidently. She just was suddenly growing up, you know? But I think she felt very good about how she looked."