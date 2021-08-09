Princess Charlotte Looks So Grown Up in This Sweet New Instagram Picture

It's not every day we see new photos of the royal grandkids; but over the weekend, we got a royal treat from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. In a new photo posted to the couple's joint Instagram on August 7th, Princess Charlotte is photographed gently holding a Red Admiral butterfly while out enjoying nature as part of UK's Big Butterfly Count initiative. Charlotte is the little sister to Prince George, who just turned 8, and the big sis to Prince Louis, age 3.

Along with the photo of Charlotte gazing at the butterfly, Prince William and Kate Middleton encouraged UK citizens to participate in the Big Butterfly Count, which is sponsored by a nonprofit organization called Butterfly Conservation. The photo slide also included closeup snapshots of the Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies.

"@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain," the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote in their caption.

Charlotte, who celebrated her sixth birthday back in May, is growing up to be a mini-me of her mom, Kate, which is only fitting considering George is his father's twin. It wasn't too long ago they released the princess' birthday portrait (a royal family birthday tradition), and it feels like she's already grown so much since then! Before we know it, she'll be off to junior high!