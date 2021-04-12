Prince William Just Shared a Heartfelt Tribute to His Grandfather Prince Philip
"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation."
Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and consort to Queen Elizabeth II, passed away at the age of 99 on Friday, April 9th, and the royal family privately mourned over the weekend. This morning, April 12th, Prince Philip's grandson, Prince William, released a heartfelt statement about the legacy his grandfather leaves behind.
"My grandfather's century of life was defined by service—to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family," William's message begins.
He continues, "I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life—both through good times and the hardest days. I will always be grateful that my wife had so many years to get to know my grandfather and for the kindness he showed her. I will never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa coming to collect them in his carriage and seeing for themselves his infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour!"
"My grandfather was an extraordinary man and part of an extraordinary generation," William concluded. "Catherine and I will continue to do what he would have wanted and will support The Queen in the years ahead. I will miss my Grandpa, but I know he would want us to get on with the job."
According to CNN, Prince Philip will be given a private "ceremonial royal funeral" at St. George's Chapel in Windsor. Funeral arrangements that were approved by the Duke of Edinburgh years prior to his death have been slightly altered in order to comply with coronavirus guidelines.