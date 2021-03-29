The Internet Has a Lot of Feelings About Prince William Being Named Sexiest Bald Man

The internet has plenty to say after The Sun reported that the Duke of Cambridge was described as "sexy" 17.6 million times in blogs, reports, and pages in Google searches, basically dubbing Prince William the world's sexiest bald man.

The Sun also highlighted boxing legend Mike Tyson, Fast & Furious star Jason Statham, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The study was carried out by cosmetic surgery specialists Longevita, but since the news broke, the internet is tirelessly working to remind you which bald men are on their lists.

Some other men receiving recognition for the loss of the title include Vin Diesel, The Rock, Bruce Willis, and most notably, The Devil Wears Prada actor Stanley Tucci.

Not only did Tucci turn Andie Sacs from a 6 to a 10, but he also gave us cocktails galore in the darkest of times, and the internet doesn't want you forgetting it.

For some fans, the ruling will not stand.

As support for Tucci came flooding in through Twitter, Tucci himself entered the discourse by taking to Instagram and saying, "Whose crown should wear this crown? So many wonderful choices," Tucci wrote next to a collage that included himself and other bald celebrities (and Ryan Reynolds, but we're still working that one out).

Dwayne Johnson added to the drama on Twitter by joking about how this could possibly even happen.