Prince William Finally Spoke Out and Claims the Royal Family Isn’t Racist

He also said he hasn't talked to Prince Harry since the interview aired.

The royal family's response to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's revealing March 7th interview with Oprah Winfrey was slow and left much to be desired for critics of the British monarchy. But Prince William wants to get one thing straight. During his first public outing since his brother's interview aired, William claimed the firm is "very much not a racist family."

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement released March 9th by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II."The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning."

The statement confirmed that Meghan and Harry's concerns will be addressed by the family privately, yet William told reporter Richard Palmer that, as of early this morning, March 11th, he has yet to talk to his brother since the interview aired. And no, the family is not racist.

Though Harry and Meghan never outwardly called anyone in the royal family racist, Meghan recalled conversations between Harry and unnamed senior royals during her pregnancy about what their son Archie's skin tone would be when he was born. These conversations were linked to other conversations regarding Archie not receiving a title or security.

Harry and Meghan have stayed in contact with Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip, however Harry disclosed that his father, Prince Charles, has stopped taking his calls since Harry and Meghan moved to Los Angeles. He fears that both Charles and William are "trapped" within the firm.

"I love William to bits. He's my brother. We've been through hell together," Harry told Winfrey. "But we are on different paths."