Princes William and Harry Came Together to Unveil a Statue of Princess Diana for Her Birthday

Despite the fact that Prince Harry and Prince William haven't exactly been getting along lately, someone pretty important brought them back together this week: their mother. On Thursday, William and Harry reunited to unveil a statue of Princess Diana in honor of what would have been her 60th birthday, and even though they've obviously been feuding, it actually seemed like a really sweet moment that the two of them got to share.

Princess Diana's statue was revealed in the gardens of Kensington Palace, which was one of her favorite places to spend time.

The statue features Diana holding the hands of two children—a pose that likely would have been pretty common for her during her life.

"Today, on what would have been our Mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character – qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," Harry and William said in a statement. "Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."

Prince William and Prince Harry Credit: Yui Mok - WPA Pool, Getty Images

Though the guest list was kept short (not even Kate Middleton was in attendance), Harry and William weren't the only members of Diana's family who were at the event. Her brother, Charles Spencer, and sisters Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes were all there, too.

Recently, Harry hasn't been shy about talking about his strained relationship with his family—and the fact that even being in London can be difficult for him. This is the first time he's been back in the UK since Prince Philip's funeral in April, but so far, it seems like this visit is going as smoothly as can be expected.