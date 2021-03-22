Prince William Reportedly Does Not Feel “Trapped,” Despite Prince Harry’s Claim

During his tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey earlier this month, Prince Harry said that he believes his brother, Prince William, and father, Prince Charles, are "trapped" within the royal family system. However, in a new report from The Sunday Times, William disagrees with his brother and believes the comment Harry made about them being "trapped" is "way off the mark."

Harry told Winfrey on March 7th, "I am part of the system with them, I always have been, but I guess...my brother can't leave that system, but I have. My father and my brother are trapped. They don't get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that."

A source close to the royal family told The Times that Harry's comment was not correct in the slightest. William is not trapped, but rather "completely accepting of his role."

"He has a path set for him," the source continued. "He is very much his grandmother's grandson in that respect of duty and service."

Another source close to Prince William said that the heir to the throne is still "reeling" after Harry and Meghan Markle's interview aired in the U.K. His first public comment post-interview was one to rebuff any idea that the royal family is in any way racist after Markle claimed conversations were had about the color of her son's skin before he arrived.

"We are very much not a racist family," William told reporters on March 11th.