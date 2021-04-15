The Royal Family Shared a Rare Photo of Prince Philip With His Great-Grandchildren

Ahead of the family-only funeral for Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away at age 99 on April 9th, the official royal family Instagram account posted a throwback photo from 2018, taken by granddaughter-in-law Kate Middleton, showing Prince Philip and his wife Queen Elizabeth II posed with seven of their great-grandchildren.

"The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018," the April 14th post was captioned, and the Duchess of Cambridge was noted as the photographer.

From left to right, the great-grandchildren appearing in the photo are Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte (all three the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton), Savannah Phillips, Isla Phillips, Lena Tindall, and Mia Tindall (all grandchildren of Princess Anne).

Grandchildren of Prince Philip have been sharing never-before-seen photos of their grandfather on social media alongside touching messages. Both Princes William and Harry wrote heartfelt and humorous messages fondly remembering their witty grandpa. And Princess Eugenie, who just welcomed her first child in February, shared a photo from her kiddie days of herself and her grandfather at one of the many royal events they attended.

"I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy," she wrote on April 13th. "I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer."