Prince Philip Has Died at Age 99

Prince Philip , the Duke of Edinburgh, died April 9th at Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace confirmed this morning. He was 99 years old. The husband to Queen Elizabeth II and father of Prince Charles passed peacefully after a bout of ailing health.

The royal spent a month in the hospital from mid-February to mid-March, according to the BBC, and returned home after undergoing a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition. Upon leaving, Buckingham Palace released a statement saying, in part, that Philip had been discharged "following treatment for an infection and a successful procedure for a pre-existing condition," and continued, "His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him… and everyone who has sent their good wishes."