Prince Louis Looks Cute as Can Be in New Picture to Celebrate His Third Birthday

Okay, sorry. Where have we been for the past three years? Wasn't Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child Prince Louis just born like...yesterday? According to the official Kensington Royal Instagram account, the time has seriously flown by because Louis turns 3 today, April 23rd.

"Three tomorrow!" a post from Kensington Royal reads. "Taken earlier this week by The Duchess before he left for his first day of nursery, The Duke and Duchess are pleased to share a new image of Prince Louis."

If this isn't just a copy-and-paste of mama Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, we're shook.

The Kensington Palace kids are all growing up incredibly fast, with the eldest, Prince George, nearing his eighth birthday in July. Princess Charlotte is the next to ring in a birthday on May 2nd, on which she'll turn 6.

In fact, George and Charlotte are currently being taught about money and budgeting, according to a Twitter user who said Kate brought her two oldest children shopping with her recently.

"The kids had a budget that they stuck to and paid for their own things with their own money," the store owner wrote. "Just normal well brought up children and a normal parent trying to do the right thing and that's just lovely!"

Across the pond, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expecting their second child to arrive later this spring. Their bouncing baby daughter will join brother Archie, who will turn 2 on May 6th.