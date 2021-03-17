Gayle King Says Prince Harry Finally Spoke to Prince Charles and Prince William

But according to King, the conversations have not been productive thus far.

According to Gayle King of CBS This Morning, Prince Harry has finally reconnected with his brother, Prince William, and father, Prince Charles, after saying he hadn't spoken with them during his March 7th interview with Oprah Winfrey. King called Harry and Meghan Markle over the weekend to check up on them after the explosive interview aired, and she learned that communication has been restored—but not to a point where healing can begin.

"When we were in Canada, I had three conversations with my grandmother and two conversations with my father," Harry told Winfrey during the interview, noting, "before he stopped taking my calls."

The conversations between father and sons seemingly took place earlier this month, presumably, after the interview with Harry and Meghan Markle aired in the U.K. King reported on March 16th that the conversations between the princes were "not productive" but all involved realize that opening up that line of communication is the first step. However, no one in the royal family has reached out to Meghan yet.

CBS This Morning's Vladimir Duthiers reported that Prince Charles is "upset" and "cut up" about Harry drawing comparisons with the way Meghan was treated by the royal family and British press with the way this mother, Princess Diana, was cast out by the family and left unprotected, which may or may not have contributed to her untimely death.

"The palace keeps saying they want to work it out privately, but yet, the false stories are coming out that are disparaging against Meghan still," King said, adding that this lack of trust is causing the most severe pain for Harry and Meghan at the moment.