Prince Harry Pens Emotional Note About Princess Diana in a Book for Grieving Children

For any young child who's lost a loved one, especially a parent, due to COVID-19, Prince Harry is their beacon of hope. In a moving foreward for a children's book titled Hospital by the Hill, Harry assures grieving readers he "knows how [they] feel," and that "over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support."

The British children's book written by Chris Connaughton and illustrated by Fay Troote tells the tale of a young child who loses his mother, a frontline worker, during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Times of London.

Harry, who lost his mom in a fatal car crash when he was just 12 years old, writes about his own experience with grief, telling readers it does get better.

"When I was a young boy I lost my mum. At the time, I didn't want to believe it or accept it, and it left a huge hole inside of me," he said in the book. "I know how you feel, and I want to assure you that over time that hole will be filled with so much love and support."

Harry, a father himself, went on to say that while they may not physically be with you any longer, that doesn't mean their spirit or the memories fade away. "We all cope with loss in a different way, but when a parent goes to heaven, I was told their spirit, their love and the memories of them do not," Harry continued. ". . . I find this to be true."