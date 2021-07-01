Prince Harry Said He's Already Feeling the Struggle of Parenting 2 Kids

It's been a bit of a momentous week for Prince Harry. Back home for the July 1st revealing of his mother's statue in Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace (taking place on Princess Diana's actual birthday), the dad of two has been busy making royal appearances and in the process, has even shared a small glimpse into what life has been like since he and wife Meghan Markle welcomed their first daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana earlier this month.

"Two is definitely a juggle," the Duke of Sussex told Ed Sheeran on June 30th at the 2021 WellChild Awards private event, according to Hello Magazine. Like Harry, Sheeran also recently became a girl dad. Last September, the singer and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Later into the event, Harry spoke with another table about their big leap from going from a family of three to a family of four. He calls himself and Meghan "lucky" to be blessed with such a calm and happy baby like Lili. "We've been lucky so far, she's very chilled and seems happy to just sit there while Archie is running around like crazy," he said.

On June 4th, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor became the first senior royal to be born in the United States. At just 1 day old, this little royal was already making history! The couple's first daughter was named after "Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," they announced on the Archewell Foundation website. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."