Prince Harry Is Writing a Memoir on the "Highs and Lows" of His Life

Prince Harry wants the world to know his story in his own words. It's for this reason he's decided to pen a memoir slated to be released in 2022, according to People. His memoir will detail the "highs and lows" of his life over the years and fully take the power back from the tabloids constantly trying to smear his name.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," he said in a statement, per People. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

The book, which will be published by Penguin Random House, will also benefit charity. People reported that proceeds from the book and audiobook will be donated.

Though we'll have to wait until next year to find out exactly what might be in Prince Harry's memoir, he did say in his statement, "I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

The book will likely touch on the painful loss of his mother when he was a child, his time in the military, his former party boy lifestyle, and his life with Meghan Markle and her own hardships. Because though this is his memoir, Meghan's story is inexplicably intertwined with his.