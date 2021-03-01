Prince Harry Candidly Opened Up to Oprah About Princess Diana's Struggles as a Royal

The royal tea is about to be poured—and it's coming straight from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle themselves. It's been over a year since Meghan and Harry announced their split from the royal family, and on March 7th, they'll be sitting down with Oprah in their first major interview on CBS. In the first preview of the interview, which was released this past weekend, Oprah makes it clear, "there is no subject that is off limits."

While we'll have to wait for the two-hour tell-all interview, we got a glimpse of Prince Harry, the youngest son of Princess Diana, who revealed his "biggest concern."

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry told Oprah, referring to his mother, Princess Diana. As he talked, he acknowledged his gratitude for having his wife, Meghan Markle, sitting there with him. "For me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you, with my wife by my side, because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other."

It's been over a year since Meghan and Harry split from the royal family. However, while Queen Elizabeth had hope they'd return to the royal family, there is no bad blood between the family.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family," read a statement from Buckingham Palace. "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently reside in Southern California. The couple is expecting their second child, and in a recent appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Prince Harry gave us a glimmer of their glamorously normal life and how between Zooming and breakfasts, the queen is still very much a part of their lives.

"My grandmother asked what Archie wanted for Christmas, and Meg said a waffle maker. [Queen Elizabeth II] sent us a waffle maker...so breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker...he loves it."