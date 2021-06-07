9 Things We Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s New Baby Girl

On June 6th, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced they welcomed their second child into the world on June 4th, making her the first senior royal to ever be born in the United States.

Of their newest baby, Meghan and Harry wrote in an official statement via their Archewell Foundation website, "She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Here's what we know so far about Archie's little sister.

Her name is Lili.

That's short for Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet," the statement from Meghan and Harry reads. "Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales."

"Lilibet" was reportedly given to Queen Elizabeth II because she couldn't pronounce her own name when she was a child.

She shares a name with her cousin Princess Charlotte.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's daughter Charlotte was also named after her late grandmother and great-grandmother. Her full name is Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

She arrived on June 4th.

Lili was born at 11:40 a.m. on Friday, June 4th (almost a month to the date after older brother Archie was born on May 6th). Yup, she's a Gemini.

Lili is the first royal to be born in the U.S.

She was born in her parents' current town of Santa Barbara, California, at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. According to the royal statement, Lili weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and "both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home."

Unlike normal protocol, Meghan and Harry will not be sharing a photo.

It's commonplace for royal couples to pose for a photograph while exiting the hospital with the new royal baby, and Meghan took part in that ritual when Archie was born. But, now that Meghan and Harry have left their royal duties behind them, they have chosen to keep Lili's arrival private for now, according to royal reporter Omid Scobie.

Her great-grandmother is "delighted" to welcome a new baby into the family.

"Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana!" the royal family shared on social media. "The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news."

Lilibet is Queen Elizabeth II's 11th great-grandchild.

Harry showed interest in the name Lili two years ago.

In 2019, when Meghan and Harry visited the town of Birkenhead and spoke with locals, they met a mother whose daughter's name was Lily. According to People, Harry asked the mom how she spelled her daughter's name—whether it was with a "y" or an "i." At the time, Meghan was pregnant with Archie, but it's very possible the couple kept the name in mind for when Lili was eventually born!

Lili is the last baby Harry and Meghan plan on having.

The couple told Oprah Winfrey during their March interview that they are done having kids after Lili arrives. "Two is it," Harry said.

The Sussexes urge well-wishers to support girls-first organizations rather than send gifts.