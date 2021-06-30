Prince George *Absolutely* Stole the Show at a Soccer Match With His Parents

Whether he knows it or not, Prince George is always stealing the spotlight. No matter what major royal event is taking place, the paparazzi (and the internet) can't seem to get enough of the 7-year-old's wide-ranging facial expressions. So, it should come as no surprise that the little prince took all the attention when he made a rare appearance in Wembley Stadium for the England vs. Germany football (aka soccer) game last night. Sure, England won 2-0 and it was a big deal or whatever, but did you see how meme-able Prince George was being?

For starters, Prince George looked like a four-foot-tall businessman in his tiny suit and tie (which he was likely required to wear because the family was sitting in the royal box at Wembley). So, combine his kid-CEO attire with his wildly expressive faces and we ended up with some adorable, hilarious, and somehow also relatable photos of Prince George attending a soccer match.

For example, there's this photo, in which the prince is staring off into the distance and looking royally peeved.

prince george Credit: Christian Charisius/picture alliance, Getty Images

Yes, his age might still be in the single digits, but there is a history behind those eyes. Supporting this thought, one Twitter user commented on the young prince's mature appearance, sharing screenshots of him at the game and writing that he is, in fact, "7 going on 25."

Another Twitter user noted how distracting Prince George's facial expressions were throughout the game. "I can't focus on the match when Prince George is out there creating new reaction memes," she wrote.

In another photo, Prince George looks like he just got passed up for a promotion as he claps unenthusiastically alongside his parents.

prince george Credit: Christian Charisius/picture alliance, Getty Images

At another point in the match, Prince George appears to be making a face of rather violent disgust, Prince William appears to be covering his face in disappointment, and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton appears to be experiencing a silent and internal frustration. We're not exactly sure what's happening, but it's safe to say it's all a big #mood.

Don't worry, though, with all the photos of the prince looking unamused and even annoyed, he actually seemed to have a great time attending the big game with his parents. Take the below photo for example.

prince george Credit: Christian Charisius/picture alliance, Getty Images