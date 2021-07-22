Prince George Is the Spitting Image of Prince William in His New Birthday Portrait

Anytime there's a royal birthday, we've come to expect one thing and one thing only: new photos! So whose birthday is it this time? Prince George. Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest child turns 8 today, July 22nd, and we can hardly believe it. The royal family kept up their birthday tradition of sharing new portraits with the public but this time around, it was the Duchess of Cambridge who got the winning shot.

William and Kate shared George's birthday photo on their joint Duke and Duchess of Cambridge social media accounts on Wednesday, July 21st. They captioned the photo of their son, "turning eight(!) tomorrow" with a party face and birthday cake emoji. In the photo, George is smiling big at the camera dressed in a navy blue and orange striped polo and the same color blue shorts.

Look, we have to admit something: When we first saw the photo we honestly thought it was a throwback picture of William from his childhood. The two seriously look like twins. Like, are you seeing what we're seeing? They have the same eye features, wide toothy smile, and relaxed posture. We even spot a little Princess Diana in him. The color and texture of his hair is very similar to his late grandmother's. In fact, they both style their hair kind of the same way, too—gracefully and parted to the side. See for yourself below.

In May 2020, William spoke candidly about his journey to fatherhood in the documentary Football, Prince William, and Our Mental Health. There, he described "having children as the biggest life-changing moment." "It's one of the most amazing moments of life, but it's also one of the scariest," he added, in reference to welcoming his firstborn.