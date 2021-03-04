Ashley Tisdale *Finally* Reunited With BFF Vanessa Hudgens, and We Have All the Feels

After surviving nine months without seeing each other in person, High School Musical besties Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens were thankfully able to have one last hoorah before Tisdale's baby girl enters the world, which could be happening very soon!

"It's taken 9 months but safely we got a picture before my girl left again. Love you @vanessahudgens," the mom-to-be wrote on Instagram. Hudgens, who in the photo is giving Tisdale's baby bump a big bear hug, shared the post to her Instagram Story cheesing, "So happy to see my girrrrrl."

After 10+ years of friendship, their relationship is about to be taken to mom and aunt status.

Since day one, Hudgens and Tisdale have been each other's life line. From messy breakups to weddings, career milestones to now a baby on the way, they've never stopped championing each other.

Now, Hudgens gets to be an auntie and nothing beats the happiness she feels for her BFF. "Oh my gosh, it's so exciting," Hudgens gushed to ET. "I am just over the moon for her and Chris. They are just gonna make such incredible parents." There's no word yet whether the The Princess Switch: Switched Again star will be the baby girl's godmother, but she says she's happy playing the role of "fairy godmother."