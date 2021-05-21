Pink Said She Wishes She’d Shown More Support for Britney Spears Over the Years

Pink is one of the latest celebrities to speak on their relationship to Britney Spears following the bombshell New York Times documentary. In a May 20th virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the 41-year-old singer, whose career largely overlapped with Spears' in the early 2000s, said she regrets not showing more support for the "Baby One More Time" singer back then.

A fan on the call asked Pink for her thoughts on the Framing Britney Spears documentary and the pop star's current conservatorship battle with her father. "I love Britney, and here's the thing about all of us voyeurs—none of us know whats going on," Pink responded. "We're not there. And I would like to [know]. I think we all would like to, and we feel this fierce protectiveness over her, for good reason—she's a sweetheart. All I know is she's incredibly sweet, and I want her to be happy."

The show's host, Andy Cohen, then stepped in and asked Pink if she watched the documentary. "I did, and I felt sad that back then, back in the early days, I didn't know—like I'm a strong person, I could have reached out more. I could've—I don't know," the singer responded.

Pink continued, sharing how she wished she would've done more earlier on to support Spears.

"I don't like feeling helpless or powerless, and I can only imagine how she feels, and she could have used some support," Pink added. "And the media tore her apart, and the paparazzi are scum, and I wish I could have reached out and gave her a hug."

This interview comes after Pink told People in May about how the media pitted female singers like herself, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera against each other. "None of us wanted that," she said, explaining how she was often marketed as the "anti-Britney" at the time.