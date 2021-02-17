Phoebe Dynevor Has Something to Say About Those Regé-Jean Page Dating Rumors

Well, Bridgerton stans. The Phoebe Dynevor-Regé-Jean Page ship has officially sailed. In a recent interview with the U.K.'s You Magazine, Dynevor confirmed that she and Page have never been an item off screen, despite the intense chemistry between their Bridgerton characters Daphne and Simon.

"I'd love to say there was really something between us," Dynevor told You on February 15th. "But no, it has always been strictly professional. There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship."

She continued, "I'm glad for that, actually. It would be very complicated if it went further."

Dynevor and Page have, up until this point, stoked dating rumors by not giving fans a clear answer as to where their relationship stands. In January, Page teased shippers by telling shippers everything they "need" to know was presented to them on camera, but then joked that he and Dynevor were playing virtual footsie.

"I always hear about people falling in love with their co-stars," Dynevor told You. "It's yet to happen to me, but I'm intrigued," adding that fans really rooted for her and Page to become something. "We have to say we're actors, we're doing a job."

Though, she admits she really doesn't like to be the party pooper. "There is something to be said for not spoiling the magic…but at a certain point you have to say no," she continued.