Phoebe Dynevor Got a Spicy New Haircut and Color, Plus Curtain Bangs, of Course

The Duke of Hastings would be *so* into this fiery look!

Phoebe Dynevor has officially joined the curtain bangs circle, and we're obsessed with her new and improved spicy auburn shoulder-length haircut. Unlike her Bridgerton character Daphne, this star is not shy when it comes to shaking up her hairstyle, nor her hair color for that matter.

Dynevor shook fans earlier this year when she debuted copper-colored locks, which was a complete 180 from her pinned-up, Regency-era blonde hairdo we got so accustomed to seeing on TV. Even in real life, after the show, she was known for her typical sophisticated yet relaxed Hollywood glam appearance; always clean and simple. Well honey, summer is quickly approaching and Dynevor is here to slay.

From the long wispy layers to the retro side-swept curtain bands, this fiery auburn-red hair situation screams out with the old and in with the new. We can only imagine how stunninnggg her golden hour selfies are going to look now.

We caught our first glimpse of Dynevor's fresh chop and color from Josh Wood Colour Atelier stylist Nicholas Hardwick and hair colorist Mads-Sune via Instagram. Fun fact, dear readers: Lady Whistledown herself also gets her hair done by these gentlemen, who are obviously the best of the ton.

The actress and her curtain bangs have yet to make an appearance since her visit to the salon. So, don't mind us as we not-so-patiently idle on her Instagram page to see how she continues to style her spicy new 'do. Meanwhile, we'll be messaging our stylists for an emergency appointment with this video for inspiration.