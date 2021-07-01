Paris Jackson Added a Peekaboo Layer of Green Under Her Blonde Hair

Paris Jackson exudes rockstar energy, and her latest hair change only adds to her overall vibe. While the musician, actress, and model has kept her hair pretty consistent over the past few years—rocking dirty blonde, shaggy locks that suit her style well—she recently decided to add some color to the mix. Seen in an Instagram photo posted by her stylist, Jackson is now sporting an under-layer of emerald green hair, making her already effortlessly cool beachy waves look even cooler.

Jackson is also rocking a The Doors shirt and a protective face mask in the photo. Her hairstylist, Riawna Capri, tagged the 23-year-old in the post, writing, "@ParisJackson with some #EmeraldCity inspo." Then, she declared Jackson's new hairstyle part of a returning trend: "Color blocking is back folks!"

With Florence Pugh recently adding lavender ends to her blonde hair, we think Jackson's stylist is on to something. So, we're on the lookout for more celebs taking part in the color-blocking trend.

In the meantime, though, we're looking forward to seeing how Jackson styles her new two-toned hair. While she has yet to post a photo of the new look to her own grid, she was rocking her green hair at a screening of Fast & Furious 9 over the weekend.

The color isn't super visible with her updo hairstyle, but a few of the green strands are peeking out and just so happen to match her green and white Vivienne Westwood dress.

paris jackson Credit: Jon Kopaloff, Getty Images