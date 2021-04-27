Ahead of a glamorous Oscars bash, Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne got teeny-tiny matching tattoos, and they're so darling that we low-key want one of our own. Jackson took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to show off what appears to be both her and Delevingne's arms with matching red rose tattoos. She tagged @piccleparty (a tattoo artist) in the photo, further proving that the work is fresh and new.

Neither Jackson nor Delevingne has shared the new tats on their Instagram grid, but both stars already have plenty of ink, so new ones may not feel as 'gram-worthy. Nevertheless, we love how teeny tiny and delicate these are—plus the fact that they match!

Paris Jackson tattoo Credit: @parisjackson, Instagram

The two capped off their weekend at an Oscars party dressed in matching black-and-white looks—all white for the singer and a tuxedo-inspired black-and-white suit for the model. Dare we say they were the hottest pair in all of Oscars weekend?

Though Delevingne and Jackson haven't been forthcoming about a relationship between them, they've been spending a lot of time together over the past couple years. Delevingne famously split from girlfriend Ashley Benson last year and since then, she and Jackson have appeared to get close again, according to Page Six. And though the aren't talking about a relationship, they have been open about their sexuality—Delevingne is openly pansexual and Jackson has shared that she doesn't define her sexuality.

She said last year, according to Good Morning America, that she sometimes calls herself gay but clarified that she actually really *isn't*.

"I say I'm gay, because I guess I am, but I wouldn't consider myself bisexual because I've dated more than just men and women. I've dated a man that had a vagina. So it has nothing to do with what's in your pants. It has nothing to do with your XY chromosome makeup…it's literally just like, what are you like as a person."