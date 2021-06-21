Paris Hilton Teased What Fans Can Expect From Her Televised Wedding

Paris Hilton is in love! Ahead of her upcoming reality television show on Peacock, Hilton spoke all about fiance Carter Reum and their *surprise!* televised wedding in a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight on June 20th at the Tribeca Festival. "I've never been with someone who loves and supports me so much, and lifts me up, and isn't intimidated," she said mid-blush in regards to Reum, who got down on one knee earlier this year. "I've never met a man like this in my life," she added.

The wedding planning process is well underway and the whole thing, including the actual wedding, will be filmed for Hilton's new series, Paris in Love.

"We just started shooting our new show, Paris in Love, on Peacock," Hilton said to ET. "We're shooting in New York just now, actually, and getting ready for the dress fitting and just planning the bachelorette party. There's a lot," she continued. "So I'm really excited to share that with all my fans."

As far as what fans can expect from the big, lavish wedding, Hilton says it'll be "something magical and fun." Which means no hamburgers, hot dogs, and petting zoo like Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and mom Kathy Hilton jokingly hinted at earlier to ET. In addition, the TV personality revealed that her little Chihuahua, Diamond Baby, will also be in attendance and might even have a starring role. "You know, I'm not your traditional bride," she said with a wink.