Paris Hilton Expertly Shut Down All Those Pregnancy Rumors

Despite what you may have heard, no, Paris Hilton is not pregnant. This is straight from the heiress herself, who "woke up to thousands of texts" about the apparent pregnancy news.

To set the record straight and perhaps, have a little fun at the tabloids' expense, she dedicated an entire mini-episode of her podcast This Is Paris on July 27th to expertly debunking the baby news by nearly starting a rumor of her own. Honestly, it's basically the best non-pregnancy announcement you'll ever hear.

She told her listeners that she "woke up to about 3,000 texts, all my iPhones are blowing up—all five of them—everyone wishing me congratulations and so happy for me." She admitted that many of her well-wishers were "people I haven't heard from in years."

"It's a busy day today so I haven't answered anyone yet," she continued, "but yes, I am pregnant with triplets. I am so excited for motherhood."

Of course, that nonchalant delivery should have been an obvious giveaway that Hilton was pulling our legs. "I guess I shouldn't have worn my Paris Hilton push-up bra," she joked while expertly plugging her new lingerie line.

While she is excited about motherhood, she's waiting until after she marries her fiance, Carter Reum. "My dress is being made right now so I want to make sure it looks gorgeous and fits perfectly," she said on the pod. She later added that she "can't wait to have children in 2022" and that London is her top baby name.