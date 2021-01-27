Paris Hilton Revealed She’s Been Going Through a “Tough” IVF Cycle

Paris Hilton is ready to be a mom. On an episode of The Trend Reporter with Mara podcast on January 26th, the heiress and DJ revealed that she's been going through the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process with her boyfriend, Carter Reum—and for a very specific reason. "We have been doing the IVF so I can pick twins if I like," she said.

Hilton shared that it was her longtime friend Kim Kardashian—who has been open about her own experiences with surrogacy and IVF—who told her about the process. "I didn't even know anything about it," she said. "I'm happy that she told me that advice and introduced me to her doctor. So yeah, we have them all ready to go."

The reality star has already completed the egg extraction part of the process, which can be both physically and emotionally taxing. "It was tough, but I knew it would be worth it," she said, explaining how helpful it was to have her partner by her side. "I did it a couple of times and just doing it together and having a partner that is just so supportive and always makes me feel like a princess all the time and is just so caring and amazing with me, it wasn't that bad."

Hilton said she and Reum hope to have three or four children, starting with boy and girl twins. The media personality says she already knows Reum will be "the best dad" based on how he treats her sister Nicky Hilton's kids Lily-Grace, 4, and Teddy, 3.