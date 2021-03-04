Olivia Rodrigo Got the Bangin' New Haircut That's So On Trend Right Now

Olivia Rodrigo just checked off another box on the universal post-breakup self-care index: get a brand new haircut. And she walked out of the salon with curtain bangs! Yesterday evening, Rodrigo, who is currently celebrating her seventh week at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for her mega-hit song "Drivers License," debuted her new bangin' hairdo (see what we did there?) with a foxy mirror selfie on Instagram.

"Not the bayang," the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star captioned her post, in a striking green formfitting dress that she accessorized with silver jewelry.

The retro hairstyle that's made a bold comeback this past year, can be cut and styled in so many ways. As explained on his Instagram Story, hair stylist Clayton Hawkins—who's worked with celebrities like Miranda Cosgrove, Dove Cameron, and Aubrey Plaza—went with a "70s bang" inspired-look for Rodrigo, while it looks like he kept her hair length relatively the same. Rather than a full-bodied, textured shape and cut, Rodrigo's face-framing bangs are less dramatic as to complement her facial structure.