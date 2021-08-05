Olivia Rodrigo Has the Most Relatable Cardi B Tribute in Her Apartment

Olivia Rodrigo has gone from Disney ingenue to mega pop star in the span of just a few short months thanks to her debut album Sour. But that doesn't mean she doesn't get starstruck. In an interview with GQ, Rodrigo talked about the Cardi B tribute in her apartment.

Back in April, Cardi B tweeted at Rodrigo and it meant so much to her, the young singer framed it and hung it up in her new home. In fact, it's one of the first things she decided to hang up in her bachelorette pad, putting it in her bedroom where she can see it every day when she wakes up. Wouldn't *you* want to frame a tweet from your hero? Yes, yes you would.

Cardi's supportive tweet reads: "You doing sooo good for your age. Don't let no toxic shit get to you and don't let nobody restrict you from your voice."

Cardi's tweet was in response to an interview Rodrigo did with Apple Music in which she talked about how the "Up" rapper inspired her songwriting. "Cardi B gives me courage to sort of say whatever I want to say," the teen said in the interview.

At the time, Rodrigo responded to Cardi's message with a heart and the crying face emoji. It turns out, that emoji was quite literally how she felt after it slid into her notifications. "I honestly bawled. I literally saw it and cried," she told GQ of Cardi's advice. "I was like, 'Thanks, Cardi. I'm not going to listen to bullshit.'"

But the best part is that it wasn't even the first exchange between these two. They seemingly have nothing but love for each other. When Cardi called Rodrigo a sweetie pie at the beginning of April, Rodrigo replied in kind. Her love for the rapper clearly knows no bounds!