Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Are Expecting Their First Child Together

The comedian also got candid about his struggle with addiction and how Munn has helped him.

Actress Olivia Munn and comedian John Mulaney are about to be first-time parents! During his September 7th appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Mulaney not only confirmed that the dating rumors about him and Munn are indeed true, but that they're also expecting their first child together. Host Seth Meyers, who has been a longtime friend and supporter of Mulaney's, was beaming—and maybe had a tear in his eye!—as Mulaney announced the big news.

"In the spring, I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia—Olivia Munn," the former Saturday Night Live writer began to explain during the episode. "And we're having a baby together. …I'm going to be a dad. We're both really, really happy."

Meyers proceeded to give his good friend a celebratory pat while Mulaney laughed and said, "I was nervous when I was about to say the news!"

Munn and their baby on the way have been a shining light for Mulaney over the last several months. The comedian has had a rocky year to say the least after suffering from a drug relapse, being the center of a staged intervention (which Meyers took part in), checking back into rehab, twice, and moving out of the home he once shared with recently divorced ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler.

"It is a very, very lucky thing to have met this woman," Mulaney told Meyers. "I got into this relationship that's been really beautiful and with someone incredible who has dealt with the non-coked-up Bambi version of me. That's been very incredible and she kind of held my hand through that hell."