Kim Kardashian Threw North a Poop-Themed Birthday Party and the Photos Are Quite the Load

Little miss North West turned 8 years old over the weekend and to commemorate her big day, she asked her mom for a poop emoji-themed birthday party. (That is a sentence I never thought I'd write.) We all know Kim Kardashian doesn't half-ass parties, especially birthday parties, and especially birthday parties for her family let alone her kids. She went full-throttle.

"Poop Diddy Scoop kinda slumber party," the KUWTK reality star captioned her Instagram Story, which pictured North and her friends styled in matching poop emoji sleep onesies.

Kim Kardashian Instagram Story Credit: @kimkardashian, Instagram

North's 8th birthday party is one for the books. As a party bag (literally), each guest received a personalized Stoney Clover duffle monogrammed with their name and yes, poop emojis. There were poop emoji balloons, too, of course. Kardashian's eldest has always had an eccentric taste, which she obviously inherited from her fashion mogul dad and Poop Diddy Scoop king, Kanye West.

On North's actual birthday, June 15th, the mom of four shared some sweet words about her firstborn on Instagram, "My 1st born baby North is 8 years old today! North, one day you will see these messages all printed out for you in the books I am making for you and so hope you feel the love because you bring so much love and joy into all of our lives!"

North West's poop party Credit: @kimkardashian, Instagram

North West poop party Credit: @kimkardashian, Instagram

Karashian posted a slide of behind-the-scenes photos from their Jackie O shoot with Steven Klein, saying, "it just reminded me of the bond North and I share." She continued her message, praising North for her silliness, style, and creativity.