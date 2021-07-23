Nicole Kidman Is Practically Unrecognizable With a Strawberry Blonde Pixie Cut

At this point in Nicole Kidman's career, she knows her way around a good—but often bad—wig. But Kidman's hair transformation for her latest role in the AppleTV+ series Roar is a real sight to behold. In fact, her new strawberry blonde pixie is giving major "Julie Andrews vibes from Sound of Music," as one fan noted on Instagram.

To be fair, the rainbow-filled photo she posted of her new look on July 22nd might have you feeling as if the hills are alive. Clearly, there is no problem with this magical look that had another fan calling Kidman the "Unicorn Queen." Bow down indeed. Even Kidman's Big Little Lies co-star Never Have I Ever's Poorna Jagannathan was left nearly speechless over this new look. "Wow," she wrote.