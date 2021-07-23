Nicole Kidman Is Practically Unrecognizable With a Strawberry Blonde Pixie Cut
She's serving major 'Sound of Music' vibes with her latest look.
At this point in Nicole Kidman's career, she knows her way around a good—but often bad—wig. But Kidman's hair transformation for her latest role in the AppleTV+ series Roar is a real sight to behold. In fact, her new strawberry blonde pixie is giving major "Julie Andrews vibes from Sound of Music," as one fan noted on Instagram.
To be fair, the rainbow-filled photo she posted of her new look on July 22nd might have you feeling as if the hills are alive. Clearly, there is no problem with this magical look that had another fan calling Kidman the "Unicorn Queen." Bow down indeed. Even Kidman's Big Little Lies co-star Never Have I Ever's Poorna Jagannathan was left nearly speechless over this new look. "Wow," she wrote.
As of now, it's unclear if this chop is the real deal or just another wig. Four days ago, Kidman posted a video to Instagram in which her hair is long and blonde—basically, the same shade in this new photo. Hmmm. What is clear, though, is that she's got fans excited for her follow-up to The Undoing, in which Kidman wore her hair Ariel-like: very long and red. We'll have to wait and see if Roar, created by Glow showrunners Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, can compete with that show's coat budget.
Kidman isn't the only celebrity experimenting with their hair this summer. Miley Cyrus is now rocking a fauxhawk, Ariana Grande ditched the high pony for a bob, and Lizzo debuted a pink pixie wig. Perhaps, Kidman is also not ready to commit to an extra short look or maybe she's just having fun keeping us guessing. Either way, we're intrigued.