Nick Jonas Would Rather You Didn’t Talk About His Looks So Much, Thanks

For those of us who happen to be OG Jonas Brothers fans, it's hard to remember a time when people weren't talking about how attractive Nick Jonas is. But as it turns out, he wishes that there was a bit less focus on his good looks and that he wasn't considered a sex symbol.

While talking to Great Britain's GQ Hype recently, the 28-year-old singer admitted that though he finds all the compliments "flattering," they're also something he could do without.

"Attraction is such a nuanced thing," he told the outlet. "I don't take it too seriously. I just learn to laugh about it and think about the fact that my parents are probably reading some of the comments."

Jonas said that he tries to put that part of his life in the spotlight out of his mind, since it does make him feel "a little embarrassed," and that good or bad, comments about someone's body are always a bit tricky.

"I think when it's comments attached to things like appearance and body image, that's when it can become quite dangerous, because no one ever knows what someone is going through or how it affects them personally," he said.

He also added that discussions about the way he looks is just one of those things that comes with the territory of being famous.

"You live a public life and therefore parts of your life are going to be talked about and it doesn't necessarily mean it's fair," he continued. "It's just a part of your reality. I'm always hopeful that people will think about whether they would say it at a dinner party if the person was sitting opposite you and I'd guess that 99.9 percent of people would say they wouldn't."

As far as we can tell, Jonas seems to handle it all pretty well—not that he should have to, of course.