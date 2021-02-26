Naomi Osaka Channeled Her Love of Anime for Her Bright New Hair Color

Tennis star and four-time Grand Slam singles champion Naomi Osaka is channelling her inner anime character with a bright and rosy new hair color. Osaka, with help from hairstylist Martin-Christopher Harper and makeup artist Autumn Moultrie, has gone from all-natural beauty to pink all over, and we don't know what this look is for, but we need to see more of it.

"Sakura could never lol," Osaka captioned her February 25th reveal pic on Instagram. She, of course, is referring to the pink-haired character from the Naruto anime.

Jordin Sparks is "Obsessed!!" and Rachel Brosnahan gave this look a resounding "YUP!" Osaka even got a comment from Samuel L. Jackson: "All da Smoke... Brangittttt!!!!" And fellow star athlete Usain Bolt wrote, "U wore it better @naomiosaka lol."

Osaka's hair change comes days after winning the Australian Open on Saturday, February 20th. Though she hasn't rocked such a bold hairstyle in the past, Osaka told Harper's Bazaar in January that she's always been a sucker for bright colors.

"On the court, my look is about ease of movement, not something that feels too confined or distracts from my play," she told the magazine. "Off the court, I will go for a more oversized or fashion-forward look. Either way, I love to wear bright colors and statement pieces when I can."

She continued, "I enjoy fashion, and part of putting together my looks on and off the court involves accessories and watches. It's a subtle addition to an outfit but something I think rounds out a look. For me, accessories are an opportunity to be bolder and really elevate a look, so I like unique designs that draw people's attention."