Hello, do you have a minute to talk about erecting a monument to Missy Elliott instead of the Confederacy?

Who would be better to replace it than a local hero? Missy Elliott is a Grammy Award winning producer, songwriter and rapper. And so far, Coflin’s petition has received almost 17,000 signatures, about 8,000 shy of its 25,000 goal

We gotta say, a Missy Elliot statue would be pretty cool.

Probably best known for her 2002 hit song “Work It,” Missy Elliott is a successful artist. Coflin even references “Work It” in his petition to the city.

"Together we can put white supremacy down, flip it and reverse it," he wrote.

Because of the universal popularity of Missy Elliott, people have rushed to sign. Since her first single “Supa Dupa Fly” came out 20 years ago (sob), Missy Elliott has made a mark on pop culture. Many people praise her offbeat and unapologetic style. The only question people have? Which incarnation of Missy the city should commemorate.

Missy Elliott herself even tweeted about the statue.