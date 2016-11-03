All-Star mom and model Molly Sims chats with us about pregnancy, beauty, and great ways to stay healthy

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When you think about notorious supermodels of the past, a few names likely cross your mind. There's Tyra Banks, Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Heidi Klum, and of course, Molly Sims. Molly Sims is both a model and a mom, who still cares a bunch about healthy living and natural beauty. Of course, Sims likes to be her own boss — her YouTube channel, which has over 13k subscribers, is updated at least once a week with recipes, life tips, and pregnancy updates. (Oh — did we mention that she's doing all this work while currently pregnant with child #3?)

But, that's not it. Sims recently partnered up with Nature's Bounty, and credits them for helping her stay healthy and fresh. We got to chat exclusively with Sims about her beauty routine, and also asked her a bunch of questions about looking our best throughout pregnancy and motherhood.

First thing's first: Since she's a pro at this, what are some tips that Molly Sims has for brand new Moms?

"Everyone's going to give you advice. Like, everyone. You're going to have the most unsolicited advice that you've ever had in your life," Sims said with a laugh. "In terms of breastfeeding, not breastfeeding, formula, not formula... I think it starts in pregnancy."

Luckily, she has incredible advice on how to deal.

"Listen to your instinct. It kicks in, and you don't know why, but it just kicks in," she said. "Trust yourself. Listen to your gut."

While Sims did mention that it's good to have a group of girl friends who are in the same boat as you (and hey, going to baby-related classes together is probably a lot of fun for everyone) she reiterated that pregnant women and new mothers definitely don't need to take everyone's advice.

But what they do need to take? A prenatal.

"... while you're pregnant, definitely take a prenatal," Sims advised. Also, other vitamins will likely help with the beauty side of things. "I do the Nature's Bounty Hair, Skin, And Nails. I've done it before pregnancy, after pregnancy... Definitely do it after pregnancy, because your hair will fall out."

And, yikes. Luckily, Sims has mastered the art of having gorgeous hair both on and off camera.

"They're great. They're easy to take," she noted. (And yes — they're in gummy form.)

Of course, hair isn't the only thing that often takes a nosedive during pregnancy. Sims believes in a few other basics in order to look and feel great during the whole process. If you're thinking about having kids, definitely listen up.

"Definitely do moisturizer, definitely — if you're hurting — listen to your doctor, just listen to your body," Sims advised.

Of course, Sims faces new motherhood challenges every day — and being in the public eye often makes it a bit harder. But thankfully, she seems to laugh off the inconveniences, and do what she has to do to get the job done.

"I just wrangled two children to two different doctors appointments, to a haircut... all while the paparazzi was following me. It's like, ugh... thank God I'm dressed decently. I mean, I looked disheveled, but at least it was under sunglasses, a dress, and a jacket," Sims joked.

While you figure that perhaps her YouTube channel is just a place where she can relax and discuss her day, think again — topics that she covers are thoroughly thought over, and truthfully, she sees her account much like a business. Also, it definitely helps cure her acting bug. While she still appears on television every once in awhile (you might have seen her in a few episodes of The Carrie Diaries, for example) the channel is definitely more stable.

"I just did a pilot called The First Wives Club, but I really wanted to focus on my personal life," Sims said. "I love acting, I miss it. I had such a good time this summer filming the pilot."

Luckily, her channel helps scratch that itch.

"It's a great outlet," she said. "The YouTube channel is really giving me that outlet that I definitely miss with acting. And I get to be that Mom who has my office downstairs! Being in a trailer stuck in a lot all day is fine, but, you don't feel like you're missing everything."

While many of her videos focus on her new pregnancy, she's got a little bit of something for everyone — she's all about sharing fashion tips, beauty secrets, and recipes that look incredible.

