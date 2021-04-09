Millie Bobby Brown Jokingly Called Out David Harbour for Teasing ‘Stranger Things’ Spoilers

Okay, but we want to know what he was going to share!

On Wednesday, April 7th, David Harbour went live on Instagram to check in with fans and build up even more anticipation for the fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things, in which he plays Jim Hopper. He was only on Instagram Live for just over three minutes, but his costar Millie Bobby Brown didn't miss a beat in calling him out for nearly dropping spoilers about the upcoming season.

"I think I can only be here for like three and a half minutes because I think I have to go to set fairly soon," Harbour began in the live video. He's sporting a buzz cut, five o'clock shadow, bruises, cuts, and what looks like some sort of prisoner garb.

"I'm here, shooting Season 4 of our television show," he went on. "I don't think I'm supposed to be showing you these things. Who wants to hear spoilers for Season 4? Let me just read directly from the script."

"It's a very tough day today. Very tough day. I'm exhausted," Harbour said before laughing and saying, "Oh shit!" Brown had joined the chat.

"Millie! Oh, no. Millie, don't tell Netflix, don't tell Netflix that I'm doing Instagram Live from set," he said. "I'm just gonna read your sections of the script, Millie. I'm just gonna tell everybody what happens to Eleven this season."

Harbour then invited Brown to go live with him. "What are you doing? Where are you?" Brown asked. "Are you filming? Are you in your costume?"

After she heard a knock at Harbour's trailer door, Brown yelled, "Get off of Live and go back to work!" Harbour laughed, "I'm getting fired."