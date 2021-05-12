Miley Cyrus Sweetly Reminisced About Liam Hemsworth, and We're Feeling Emotional

She's celebrating four years of her song "Malibu," which she wrote while they were together.

Time seriously flies. Miley Cyrus posted a throwback video of herself working on her song "Malibu," which dropped four years ago on May 11th, 2017. It was the first single off her album Younger Now, which debuted that September, and is a heartfelt tribute to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, whom she divorced after nearly a year of marriage in 2019.

"Today is the 4 year anniversary of Malibu," Cyrus captioned the video, posted to her feed May 11th. "A song about a place and person that at the time I loved very much. That love was reciprocated beyond what I could describe here with freedom & escapism."

She then referenced the Southern California wildfires that ravaged the Malibu area in 2018, destroying her and Hemsworth's home. "I lost that home along with many others in 2018," she wrote. "Here is a video of me writing it in my home studio. "

Hemsworth and Cyrus first met while working on The Last Song in 2010. Their relationship from there was off-and-on until later in the decade when they got back together and married in 2018. Sadly, the pair could not make things work and their divorce was finalized in 2020.