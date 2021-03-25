Twitter Is Practically in Tears Over Miley Cyrus’s Heartfelt Letter to Hannah Montana

On March 26th, 2006, the world was introduced to Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus, both of whom would catapult into celebrity fame and fortune and change the course of pop culture forever. In honor of the Disney channel show's 15th anniversary, Cyrus penned an emotional, beautiful letter to the character who propelled her to renowned existence and into every little girl's bedroom. (Hi, that would be me.)

Cyrus shared the heartfelt letter all across social media, saying, "Dear @HannahMontana, I still love you 15 years later. #HMForever."

After greeting Hannah, Cyrus wrote, "It's been a while. 15 years to be exact. Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity. Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the heart. I didn't know then...that is where you would live forever. Not just in mine but millions of people around the world. Although you are considered to be an "alter ego" in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands."

The "Wrecking Ball" singer went on to explain living this alter ego felt like "a rocket that flew me to the moon + never brought me back down." Later on in the letter, Cyrus described the ups and downs she experienced both as herself and as a global icon, including falling in love for the first time, losing her pappy, getting her permit, and her grandma or "mommie" becoming the head chair of MileyWorld, her own fan club, which was run out of her dressing room kitchen.

She closed out with a big, big thank you to all the Stage 9 producers, cast members, and crew.

"Hannah, I hope you hear me + believe those words are true. You have all my love + upmost gratitude. Breathing life into you for those 6 years was an honor. I am indebted not only to you Hannah but to any + everyone who believed in me from the beginning. You all have my loyalty + deepest appreciation until the end. With all sincerity I say THANK YOU! To Disneys entire team, all fellow cast members, special guests, crew, agents + managers, ESPECIALLY my mommy who took me to every lesson + audition even when it required leaving town or making a cross country move which my siblings so selflessly underwent. Not a day goes by I forget where I came from. A building in Burbank, California with a room full of people with the power to fulfill my destiny. And that they did. They gave me you. The greatest gift a girl could ask for. I love you Hannah Montana."

There's a lot to unpack in that letter. However, Twitter is already all over it and their reactions couldn't be more relatable.

Of course, we couldn't help but wonder, what guy Hannah Montana would have ended up with? Justice for Travis, yet at the same time, Jake Ryan all stole our hearts. And don't even get us started on the Nick Jonas of it all.