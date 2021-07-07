Miley Cyrus Is Really Leaning Into Her Vintage Vibe With This Very Cool Fauxhawk

Miley Cyrus is once again giving us major '70s rock 'n' roll vibes when we least expect it. For a while now, the "Angles Like You" singer has been leaning into her more retro, vintage branding complete with her now signature shaggy haircut and feathered bangs. (TBT to when her mom, Tish, helped her chop her hair into a "pixie mullet.") Cyrus literally took her hairdo to new heights this weekend during her Fourth of July performance at the Resorts World Las Vegas where she undoubtedly covered "American Woman" on repeat.

Cyrus came out on stage sporting a fauxhawk as tall as a skyscraper. The bottom half of her hair is flattened pin straight while the top half is sticking straight up in all directions. This isn't too far of a departure from Cyrus' more jaw-dropping looks, but is certainly still a sight to see. We knew Cyrus could make just about any hairstyle or color look good, but we didn't know it could be this good!

And while we're at it, let's talk about her patriotic all-leather two-piece outfit because wow, we wish we could pull that off. The singer looked like an absolute rockstar in a black leather, star-spangled halter top featuring a plunging neckline. She paired it with a micro miniskirt that had the American flag bedazzled on the front and black thigh-high boots.