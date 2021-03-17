Michelle Obama Expertly Clapped Back at Jimmy Kimmel When He Questioned Her Sex Life

As if it wasn't already highly inappropriate when he asked former first lady Michelle Obama and her husband, the president (!!), the first time around, Jimmy Kimmel pulled a question out of the vault on last night's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. There to promote her upcoming Netflix show Waffles & Mochi, Obama had the best comeback when Kimmel virtually asked her if she and Barack had "made love" to celebrate the night Osama Bin Laden was captured.

"You know, I have to tell your audience that for some very sick reason you are very obsessed with this portion of that major historical event," she clapped back. "No one else, no one, in the history of all of the conversations I've had, has ever drilled down on this particular point like you, Jimmy Kimmel."

But she didn't stop there. Obama capped off her response questioning Kimmel as to why he's so deeply fascinated with that one particular night of American history. He jokingly blamed it on his version of "self-reflection."

Painting a very detailed picture, Obama quipped, "You're still that little boy in your bedroom, under the covers with the flashlight, going, 'I hope nobody sees me.'"

In terms of whether or not they did intimately celebrate that night, Obama says she's pleading the fifth. Anyone else feel a little uncomfortable right now?

Former President Obama was asked the same question back in November 2020 when he virtually stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! as well. His response: "I suspect that she was asleep," adding that Michelle typically goes to sleep by 9 p.m.