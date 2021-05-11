Melissa McCarthy’s Old Note to Herself Makes Some Excellent Points About Living Your Life

We all know and love Melissa McCarthy as a comedic actress, but she's proving to be quite the motivational speaker as well. On Monday, the Bridesmaids star posted a photo of a note she wrote to herself "years ago," and the life advice on it has stood the test of time.

"To me," the note starts, "In 10 years you will not remember his name." While we don't know what specific situation this is referencing or exactly what man wronged McCarthy years ago, we think this advice has endless applications.

Next, McCarthy wrote to herself that, "It's okay to cry it out," perhaps in reference to the previous situation or something else entirely. Either way, it's a reminder we all need from time to time.

The note went on to list several more reminders, some more niche and some more general—but all somehow perfectly relatable. "For the love of God—buy both pairs of shoes," the note continued. Then, "Please listen to that little voice inside your head," followed by, "A walk of shame can be character building," and, "Call mom" with a heart drawn beside it.

One of our favorites, though, has to be: "Just eat the damn cookie!!"

Years-younger McCarthy concluded the note with the advice "Go all in—>You'll never get today back," and lovingly signed it, "xoxoxo, me." In the caption, the actress, now 50, wrote that the note "still stands," and we completely agree.

McCarthy shared more great life advice in an interview with People earlier this year, so we're just going to leave it right here.