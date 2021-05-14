Melissa McCarthy Celebrated 10 Years of ‘Bridesmaids’ With Unseen Photos From Set
She called the movie a "recipe for joy," and we couldn't agree more.
On May 13th, 2011, the film world changed forever. Bridesmaids, starring Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, and Melissa McCarthy, hit theaters nationwide after making its world premiere on April 28th and became an instant comedic classic. It's female friendship-centric plot, hilarious bits, and wild cast of characters has made Bridesmaids one of those movies we watch over and over again, and Melissa McCarthy just paid homage to this "recipe for joy" with a handful of never-before-seen pictures from behind the scenes.
"Who knew the recipe for joy would involve vomit, a carpal tunnel glove and a kangol hat," McCarthy captioned her May 14th Instagram post. "Happy 10 year anniversary Bridesmaids!!! I'd marry you all over again."
"This movie was and is best thing to ever happen to me," Booksmart actress Beanie Feldstein commented. Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan added, "The greatest of all time."
That picture of McCarthy in her vomit-covered bridesmaid dress is so utterly disgusting, yet freaking hilarious.
Bridesmaids co-writer Annie Mumolo, who cameo-ed as the nervous passenger on that ill-fated flight, also took to Instagram to reflect on the film's 10th anniversary. During the filming of Bridesmaids Mumolo was nine months pregnant with a 3-year-old at home.
"They say women can do it all. It's true in a sense, but for me, "doing it all" hasn't ever come without a price," she wrote in her April 30th post. "This was not an easy process to go through while pregnant. And as my kids grow, the battle persists within me- When I'm working, I wish I was with my kids and when I'm with my kids, I feel an unrelenting pressure work to support my family in a business that never sleeps. It's a constant pull in both directions and always feel like I'm failing at both. And then you see a photo like this and see how hard work CAN pay off, and I look at my kids and see how being there with them as much as I can HAS paid off."
"And as challenging as it has been, I realize for all my bitchin' as I trudged through, I wouldn't change a DAMN thing!!!" she added. "So cheers to all workin mamas!"
In honor of Bridesmaids being one of the best comedy films of all time, we have no choice but to watch it on repeat until our sides literally split open from laughing.