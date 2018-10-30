Melissa Joan Hart helps plan our Halloween party and explains how "tough love" on the Sabrina set helped her grow

MJH: I started directing on Sabrina and even then, even with that amazing crew behind me, I still had some people kind of looking down at me, a little bit like, "What are you doing here? You're just a little girl directing this show." It was tough love, too. "You know what? You want to be the boss, be the boss. Make a decision." So, they taught me a lot through tough love…It taught me early on that I have to know my stuff, I have to be prepared. Moving on past that, I directed a short film after [Sabrina] ended because I really wanted to showcase my more creative side with directing, a more storytelling side. I'm not a writing director, so that makes it a little difficult for me, but I love to take someone else's story and bring it to life. Then, most recently with Watcher in the Woods and directing some of The Goldbergs, it's always kind of challenging. But the great thing for women and minorities right now is that we have these diversity programs put in place at all the networks.