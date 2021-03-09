Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look Unbothered and in Love in Latest Family Picture

They've spoken their truth and now Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to move on into their next, more peaceful, phase of life. Photographer Misan Harriman posted another shot from his pregnancy photo shoot with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honor of International Women's Day yesterday, March 8th, and it's clear that Harry and Meghan's past is definitely in the past.

"What wonderful news to celebrate on International Women's Day!" Harriman wrote alongside the black-and-white photo. "Congratulations my friends, and welcome to the #girldad club H."

Harry and Meghan announced that they are expecting a girl during their bombshell two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on March 7th. The newest Sussex baby is due in summer.

Harriman, a friend of the couple, posted the first photo from his shoot with Meghan and Harry at their Los Angeles home in February to announce the impending arrival of baby number two. "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honnoured to capture it grow," Harriman wrote on February 14th.

"Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"

"Just to have a boy and a girl, what more can we ask for?" Harry said to Winfrey during their sit-down. "We've got our family. We've got, you know, the four of us and our two dogs, and it's great."

During their interview with Winfrey, Meghan disclosed that conversations were had within the royal family during her pregnancy with Archie pertaining to what his skin color would be when he arrived. Though neither Meghan or Harry disclosed who brought up this topic, they confirmed that it was not Queen Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip.