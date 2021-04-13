Meghan Markle Missing Prince Philip’s Funeral Comes Down to Her Pregnancy, Nothing More

This past weekend, Prince Harry flew to the United Kingdom to attend the upcoming funeral of his grandfather Prince Philip, who passed away at the age of 99 on April 9th. It's been over a year since Prince Harry has visited the royal family, after he and his wife, Meghan Markle, stepped down from their roles last March. Questions were raised when it was confirmed that Meghan would not be joining the Duke of Sussex for the family affair, but allow us to set the record straight by clarifying that the reason Meghan will not be attending is due to her pregnancy—not any family drama, as some may have assumed.

While an exact due date has not yet been revealed, the duchess is expected to give birth to her second child, a baby girl, this spring or summer and it was advised by her physician that she avoid travel and remain in her California home, which representatives for the duke and duchess shared with Insider over the weekend.

Despite the eye-opening interview with Oprah Winfrey, which aired on CBS last month and revealed the disturbing truth about the couple's experiences living with the royal family, Good Morning America and royal reporter Omid Scobie share that Prince Harry and Meghan have both maintained a close relationship with the queen and Prince Philip. The truth is, this situation highlights an even more important question that many aren't considering amid all this.

Is It Safe to Fly While Pregnant?

It is recommended that if you are planning to travel by plane while pregnant that you consult with your health care professional prior to your trip. According to the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), if you are experiencing a healthy pregnancy with no complications, it is considered safe to fly domestically before week 36. For international flights, however, that timing can become earlier depending on the duration of the flight. If you are approved to travel internationally, it is advised that you visit your doctor four to six weeks prior to the trip to discuss your travel plans and health.

If after discussing with your doctor you find you are eligible to fly, the Mayo Clinic recommends taking occasional walks down the aisles to promote circulation, drinking a lot of fluids, and making a contingency plan if you do need care during your trip. Also, be sure to check on the CDC's travel guidelines to ensure you are safely traveling during the COVID-19 pandemic.